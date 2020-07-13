CHURCH HILL - Lula Larkins, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Lula was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended of Honeycutt Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Ray Knowles, 2nd husband, Eldridge Larkins; parents Lee and Lizzie Herron Hensley; sisters, Laura Moore, Rosie Winegar, and Bonnie Casteel; granddaughter, Sharon Bishop; 2 great grandchildren.
Lula is survived by her sons, Lee Knowles and Harold Knowles (Mareslla); daughters, Shirley Ratliff and Wanda Owens; 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 45 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild; special neighbors Mike and Deborah Barrett; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
To leave an online message for the Larkins family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Larkins family.