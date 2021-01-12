Lula Jones Jan 12, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Lula Jones, 89, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lula Jones Residence Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Hill Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.