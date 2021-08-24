Pauline “Polly” Dickenson, age 88, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was a member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. Polly loved serving the Lord, helping any and everybody who was in need. She loved her family who she had dedicated her whole life to.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hoover Dickenson; one daughter, Carol Lynn Dickenson; two grandsons, Barry Steven Dickenson, Jr., and Clark David Dickenson, Jr.; two great-grandsons, Michael and Carter; parents, one brother and three sisters.
Polly is survived by three daughters, Kahlida Head and husband Michael, Denise Lawhon and husband Robert and Elizabeth Carson and husband Bill; eight sons, Tony Dickenson and wife Cathy, Michael Dickenson and wife Krystal, David Dickenson and wife Karen, Steve Dickenson and wife Debbie, Tim Dickenson and wife Nancy, Hollis Dickenson and wife Lauri, Mark Dickenson and wife Amanda and Kevin Dickenson; great many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Maurice Gilbert and wife Judi and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ken Thomas officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11a.m at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church Cemetery, Fall Branch.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Pauline Dickenson.