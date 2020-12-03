KINGSPORT – Lula Belle “MeMe” Parker Calhoun, 95 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her son’s residence following a lengthy illness. Born on June 10, 1925, she was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She was a faithful 60 year member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. Lula loved her church family, sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school in the primary department. She also sang with her family in The Victory Way Quartet. Lula was a caregiver for her parents and always liked taking care of them. She was not afraid of work. She also loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family. She worked for a short time for the Red Cross at Indian Path Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William O. “Bill” Parker, Jr.; her second husband, Kelsie Calhoun; her parents, Alda Caldwell Bowlin and Hiram H. Bowlin; sisters, Cleda Mae Cox and Ina Marie Trent.
Lula is survived by her son, Darrell W. Parker and wife Glenna; grandsons, Christopher Scott Parker, Brian Anthony Parker and Jonathan Wayne Parker; great-granddaughters, Kylie Destiny Parker and Neela Arlene Parker; great-grandson, Noah Alan Parker; brother, H. H. Bowlin, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Margaret Gray, Ruth Dexter (Larry), Sandra Lawson (Lucian) and Juanita Martin (Roy); and her second husband’s family.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fellowship FWB Church.
A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the church with Pastor Will Scrivner and Brother Mike Bays officiating. Music will be provided by Marsha Mullins, Kim Bowlin, Kathy Arnold and Rick Parker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Brian Parker, Jonathan Parker, Rick Parker, Noah Parker and Samuel Parker. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kelly, Hailey, Becky and Pam of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Calhoun family.