KINGSPORT – Lula Belle “MeMe” Parker Calhoun, 95 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her son’s residence following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fellowship FWB Church.
A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the church with Pastor Will Scrivner and Brother Mike Bays officiating. Music will be provided by Marsha Mullins, Kim Bowlin, Kathy Arnold and Rick Parker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Brian Parker, Jonathan Parker, Rick Parker, Noah Parker and Samuel Parker. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Calhoun family.