DUFFIELD, VA - Lucy May Jessee, 83, of the Cliff Mountain community, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap.
She was a lifelong resident of Cliff Mountain. She loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, and especially spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duward Junior “Kelly” Jessee; daughter, Cleavia Marie Jessee; her parents, Roy and Phoebe (Fields) Baker; one brother, Houston Baker; one sister, Charlene Ramey; and two nephews, Andy Baker and Emory “Peanut” Ramey.
Surviving are her two daughters, Shiela Calton (Vernon), Kingsport, Tn. and Melissa McMurl, Duffield, Va.; grandchildren, Harley Colvin (James), Loren Colvin, Cecil Colvin (Nicole) and Alisha Sullivan (Steve); great grandchildren Colten Starnes, Wulfric Colvin, Torben Colvin and Addison Sullivan; brother, John Baker, Duffield, Va.; sisters, Wilma Middleton, Dryden, Va.; Estelle Miller (Jay), Kingsport, Tn. and Bernice Miller (Kelly), Duffield, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for your prayers and to thank the staff of Lonesome Pine Hospital for their attentive care.
Mrs. Jessee requested cremation and a private service for the family will be at a later date.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Jessee family.
