KINGSPORT - Lucy Baumann Zemp - age 90 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday, September 24, 2021 surrounded by her daughters. She was the daughter of the late Lucy Woodruff and A.B. Baumann Jr.; the granddaughter of the late Janie Swift and A.B. Baumann Sr. and Ethel Hughes and William Wallace Woodruff.

Lucy was born and raised in Knoxville, TN, attended Salem Academy in Winston Salem, NC and the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Following her marriage to her husband, Russ, they moved around the country with his service in the Air Force before settling in Kingsport, TN to raise their three daughters.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video