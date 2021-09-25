KINGSPORT - Lucy Baumann Zemp - age 90 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday, September 24, 2021 surrounded by her daughters. She was the daughter of the late Lucy Woodruff and A.B. Baumann Jr.; the granddaughter of the late Janie Swift and A.B. Baumann Sr. and Ethel Hughes and William Wallace Woodruff.
Lucy was born and raised in Knoxville, TN, attended Salem Academy in Winston Salem, NC and the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. Following her marriage to her husband, Russ, they moved around the country with his service in the Air Force before settling in Kingsport, TN to raise their three daughters.
Lucy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Junior League of Kingsport, Kingsport Book Club, The Little House and Garden Club and the Women’s Symphony Committee. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Her lifelong friendships and connections in the community were important to her. Lucy never forgot a birthday or anniversary and spent countless hours keeping up with friends on the phone, even when confined to her home. Lucy also loved her family pets, any animal lucky enough to become a part of Lucy’s world led a wonderful life. Before losing her vision, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Lucy’s caregivers who made it possible for her to remain at home, which was very important to her. We would also like to thank the close friends who supported the family during Lucy’s recent illness.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Charles Russell Zemp, granddaughter, Elizabeth Osborn Cheek; brother, Wallace Woodruff Baumann; sister, Ethel Baumann Skaggs; brothers-in law John Osborn Wood Jr. and William C. Skaggs Jr., and nephew, Wallace Woodruff Skaggs.
Lucy is survived by daughters Lucy Woodruff Zemp Garrabrants (Andrew) of Nashville, Elizabeth "Libby" Osborn Zemp Cheek (Ross) of Nashville, Katherine Russell Zemp of Jackson Hole and Knoxville; grandchildren, William Ross Cheek and Laura Hughes Cheek; sister-in-law Sandra Wood McCullough; three nephews, one niece, and their families.
The memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle Kingsport, TN 37660 or Camp Merrie-Woode Camper Scholarship Fund, 100 Merrie-Woode Rd.,Sapphire, NC. 28774.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Zemp family.