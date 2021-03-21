FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Clara Lucille Stallard, 81, of Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away on Friday March 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Bristol, TN on July 24, 1939 to the late Jordan Norman and Sara (Vincent) Oliver.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie, Viola, and Anna Mae; and brother, Junior.
Clara leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Homer Stallard, of the home, daughter, Sherry Renee (Stallard) Starnes, of the home, sons, James Edward Stallard, Curtis Ray Stallard, Arthur Eugene Stallard, all of Ft. Blackmore, VA, and Terry Lynn Stallard and wife, Elizabeth (Tootie), Church Hill, TN; sisters, Barbara (Robert) Canter, Mary Oliver, Rosie Murray, Jean (Gene) Miller, and Betty Stallard; brother-in-law, Bob Canter; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date.
