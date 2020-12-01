ST. PAUL, VA - Lucille Smith Lawson, 89, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Trigg & Georgia Smith, her husband, Henry Lawson, four brothers, Jimmy Smith, Johnny Smith, Farrel Smith, and Bernard Smith.
She was a retired School Teacher for 45 years in the Wise County School System, a faithful member of 54 years to the Sandy Ridge Old Regular Baptist Church. She loved her community and pleased to help others and faithful to the Fairview Community Center Sandy Ridge.
Surviving are her sons, Jerry S. (Kay) Lawson and Kim Lawson, a granddaughter, Lisa M. (Charles) Denholm; a sister, Helen Kiser; several nieces, nephews, and a host of church family.
Graveside Service will be conducted 2 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Lawson Cemetery St. Paul, Virginia with Elder Robbie Osborne officiating. The family and friends will meet at 1:30 P.M. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fairview Community Center PO Box 732 Coeburn, VA. 24230. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.