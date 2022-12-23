Lucille Hoskins Zander, 84, was embraced into the loving arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. Lucille was born on May 29, 1938 in Arno, VA to the late Samuel and Edith (Henry) Hoskins.

Lucille was a 1974 graduate of Powell Valley School and later received her Associates Degree from Mountain Empire Community College. Lucille worked as a Head Start teacher for decades. Lucille was a faithful woman of Christ, was a member of Mt Hermon Presbyterian Church, and was an avid bowler. Lucille enjoyed her church and community families, especially her Tuesday Bible Study ladies. Lucille had a way of touching all that she met with Gods love and grace, her presence will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

