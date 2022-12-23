Lucille Hoskins Zander, 84, was embraced into the loving arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. Lucille was born on May 29, 1938 in Arno, VA to the late Samuel and Edith (Henry) Hoskins.
Lucille was a 1974 graduate of Powell Valley School and later received her Associates Degree from Mountain Empire Community College. Lucille worked as a Head Start teacher for decades. Lucille was a faithful woman of Christ, was a member of Mt Hermon Presbyterian Church, and was an avid bowler. Lucille enjoyed her church and community families, especially her Tuesday Bible Study ladies. Lucille had a way of touching all that she met with Gods love and grace, her presence will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Bobby Donald “Hoppie” Zander; two brothers, Sammie Hoskins and Bobby Hoskins; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hampton and Barbara Jean Squire.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Elaine Zander and Marnita Conaway & husband Frederick; bonus son, Todd Meade; grandson, Brian Zander & wife Jami; three great grandchildren, Ashante Zander & Justin Winkle, Kiera Hartsock & husband Robert, and Dokken Lawson; great great-grandson, Kaiden Hartsock; three sisters, Juanita Dinkins, Ruth Hoskins, and Wilma Milbro; several nieces, nephews, and many many friends.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Monday (December 26, 2022) from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Heritage Church of God (775 Wood Ave E Big Stone Gap, VA 24219). A Celebration of Lucille’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Sandra Jones and Pastor Tony Barnette officiating. Those unable attend are welcome to visit Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page where services will be live streamed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice, her church families for every act of love, kindness, concern, and sympathy extended to our family during the loss of our beloved Lucile.
Online condolences may be made to the Zander family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Zander family.