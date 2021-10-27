Lucille Carter Carico passed into glory October 25, 2021 following a long and remarkable life.
She loved her family and community and took great pride in both. She contributed much to Coeburn and Wise County. She was a member of Coeburn United Methodist Church, the CIA (Coeburn Improvement Association), the Coeburn Civic League, and the Red Hat Society. Lucille was a teacher and guidance counselor at Coeburn High School for decades, influencing many students. She was passionate about education. She held degrees from Emory & Henry College, University of VA’s College at Wise, and East Tennessee State University and was very active in the Delta Kappa Gamma teachers’
organization at the local and state levels. She volunteered at the Miss Lonesome Pine Pageant, the Lay’s Center for the Arts, and could always be found at the Rally Shack serving hot dogs for community celebrations. She also believed in investing in the community as vice president of Carico Enterprises. In an often-cynical world, Lucille was an eternal optimist.
She chose to see the absolute best in the people around her, and they were all the better for it. However, as her former students will attest, she could be tough and held to high expectations. She will also be remembered as a woman with a sharp-mind and quick wit who brought laughter to many conversations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Daniel Carico Sr., son Paul Daniel (Danny) Carico Jr., parents, Frank and Rosie Carter, and sister Francis Boring.
She is survived by daughter Kathy Musick (Lynn), son David Carico (Debbie), grandchildren Lauren Calhoun (Andrew), Lindsey Golden (Criss), Kaitlyn Kilgore (Josh), Katie Batson (Brandon), Allie Carico (Adam Hill), Chloe Carico, and Will Henninger, great-grandchildren Isabella Batson, Ruby Batson, Amy Golden, Piper Golden, Nola Kilgore, Sawyer Kilgore, and Henry Calhoun, sister Ethel Baker, brother-in -law Don Boring, and special cousin Glenna Ann Hamilton (Jimmy Dale). Many special nieces and nephews.
The family is very grateful to Martha Adkins Hale, Linda Smith, the ER staff at Holston Valley Hospital, and the entire staff at NHC Kingsport for the kind attention to her needs in her last days.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Coeburn United Methodist Church or the American Juvenile Diabetes Association.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.
until 11:00 A.M. at the Coeburn United Methodist Church in Coeburn, prior to the funeral.
The funeral will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Coeburn United Methodist Church in Coeburn. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA.
Estes Funeral Home of Coeburn is serving the Carico family.