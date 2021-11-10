FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Lucille Baker, age 77, of Fort Blackmore, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was proud to have assisted at Fort Blackmore Elementary as a teacher's aide and loved all of the children there. Lucille was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. Most of all, she loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Darrell Baker; son, Scott Baker; parents, John and Bealie Stallard; and sister, Ruby Head.
She is survived by her loving son, Brian Baker and wife, Kimberly; 4 grandchildren, Scottlin, Steven, Caleb and Brittany Baker; step-grandchildren, Gavin, Brandon and Haley Ramsey; great-grandchild, Avery McAmis; 5 brothers, Homer, Roy, Johnny, Gene and Wayne Stallard; 3 sisters, Dontha Walton, Betty Ball and Deborah Hensley; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Stallard Church Building located at Stallard Cemetery. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ezra Stallard and Bro. Wayne Stallard officiating. Special music will be provided by Dontha Walton. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Baker family.