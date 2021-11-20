ROGERSVILLE - Lucille Arnott Ryan, 94, Rolling Acres Farm, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Receiving of Friends will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Rogersville United Methodist Church from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A private Burial service will be held at the Arnott-Grigsby Family Cemetery on Rolling Acres Farm on Sunday, November 21,2021 with Rev. Fred Diamond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Ryan family requests you honor Lucille's love of family and the Tar Heels by making a gift to The Lucille and Frederick "Rip" Ryan Scholarship at The Rams Club Educational Foundation P.O. Box 2446 Chapel Hill, NC 27515: Contact 919.923.2246.
Online condolences may be made at ww.broomefuneralhome.net
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Ryan family.