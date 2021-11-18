ROGERSVILLE - Lucille Arnott Ryan, age 94, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
