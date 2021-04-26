Lucian “Doll” Casteel, 88, entered rest Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, Va.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27,2021 at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Wayne Stallard officiating. David and Debbie Easterling, and Eddie Roberts will provide the music.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Lawson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Dale Page, Ed Amyx, Phillip Starnes, Matt and Caleb Stanley, James McConnell and Burt Wisor will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Casteel family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
