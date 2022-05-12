In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. A beautiful baby boy, he grew to be a kind, funny, charismatic and handsome young man with so much talent. On May 9, 2022, Lucas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Greg DePriest officiating.
Lucas’ service may be viewed live by following the steps below:
*Visit www.oakhillfh.com
*Under Lucas’ name, click on “Visit Obituary”
*Under obituary and service, click “View More”
*Click on the live link (as shown below) in the obit to view the service beginning at 5:55 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022
https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1652301883183510
The Entombment Service will be conducted Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum II.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
