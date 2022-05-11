In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. A beautiful baby boy, he grew to be a kind, funny, charismatic and handsome young man with so much talent. On May 9, 2022, Lucas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lucas loved his family and friends dearly. He was passionate about music and was a seasoned traveler of the world. He studied at Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland.
Lucas’s Paternal Grandparents, Jan & Danuta Kazimierczak are getting to see their grandson for the very first time and Lucas is reunited with his Maternal Grandmother, Nadine Lewis.
Lucas is survived by his father and mother who loved him deeply, Dr. W. Jan & Terry Kazmier; his brother, Dr. Peter Kazmier and wife, Dr. Faeza Kazmier; sister, Magda Kazmier; nephew, Laith; and nieces, Hannah, Laila, and Amal.
Lucas never met a stranger. With his charming personality and beautiful smile, he would charm his way into the hearts and lives of many and was unforgettable. He was the love of our lives!
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Greg DePriest officiating.
The Entombment Service will be conducted Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum II.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
The care of Lucas Kazmier and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.