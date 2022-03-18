KINGSPORT - Luke Chappell, 25 of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a 2015 graduate of Sullivan South High School. Luke loved his family, friends, and enjoyed cooking.
Luke is preceded in death by his father, Tim Chappell; grandmother, Carol Chappell; uncle, Mark Chappell. Survivors include his mother, Veronica Chappell; two brothers, Chris Chappell and wife Stephanie, and Jake Chappell; grandparents, Don and Jean Chappell; and three nephews, Gabe, Eddie and Archie.
A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
