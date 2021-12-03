KNOXVILLE – Charles Cavin, 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rutledge, passed away on December 3, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer.
A native of Hawkins County, Tennessee, Charles was born August 16, 1933 to Dewey E. and Katie (Larmer) Cavin.
He graduated in 1955 from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a degree in Agriculture. Upon graduation he was employed by the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service as Agricultural Extension Agent. During his 45 years of service, Charles served as a 4-H agent mentoring many young people and later becoming an adult leader before retirement. receiving many state, regional, and national awards for his work in extension, his favorite award was the Lifetime Achievement Award in Agriculture Leadership presented by the Tennessee Coalition of County Mayors.
Charles joined ROTC in college and continued his military career, retiring from the U.S. Army reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel and Unit Commander.
Additionally, he was member of the Grainger Co. Farm Bureau Board of Directors, a 60 plus year member of Rising Star #44 Masonic Lodge and a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. Charles was a member of the Rutledge Optimist Club, a 58-year member of Rutledge United Methodist Church, where he served in many leadership capacities.
Charlie loved Grainger County and the people who lived there. Some farmers credit him with single-handedly turning the Grainger County tomato into one of the best-known farm products in the nation.
Charlie loved football and collecting antiques. He was a faithful season ticket holder for the Tennessee Vols and an avid fan of the Rutledge High School Pioneers. Charlie and Doctor T. J. Hill drove many miles hauling football equipment for the Pioneers and was a member of the Tennessee High School Hall of Fame. Charlie loved being a part of the monthly knife trade, collecting antique post cards and going to antique auctions.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret R. Cavin of Church Hill. In-laws Eulis & Venena Bates and brother-in-law Patrick Bates. Special cousins Donald and Doyle Cavin and Alice Jane Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Virginia Bates Cavin; daughter Kelly A. Cavin (Eric Hibler), all of Knoxville.
Special thanks to UT Hospice, Beth Taylor, Lisa Harvey, John & Lisa Hill and Harry & Alice Ann Moore; special caregivers Michael Burris and Amy Williams.
Mr. Cavin will lie in state on Sunday, December 5th, from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on the 5th with a funeral to follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 6th at 11:00 am at Grainger Memorial Gardens in Rutledge. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee 4-H Foundation Charles W. Cavin Endowment Fund, 2621 Morgan Circle, 205 Morgan Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.