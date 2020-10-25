SURGOINSVILLE - Lowell Williams, age 79, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday October 22, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was saved at Pink Hill Church on April 1981.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Edgar and Maude McPeek Williams; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Bessie Allen; and sisters, Thelma Chess and Dorothy Horton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Louella (Allen) Williams; 2 sons, Anthony and wife, Jennifer Williams of Kingsport and Allen Williams of the home; 2 grandchildren whom he loved so much, Cooper and Adleigh Williams; sisters, Mary Lox Hickman and Bonnie Williams; brother, Woodrow and wife Janet Williams; several half sisters and brothers.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Russell Davidson and Rev. Ken Christian officiating. Anyone that is going to the graveside service is asked to meet at Williams Family Graveyard at 2:15 pm Monday, October 26, 2020. The family requests that anyone attending any of the services, that they would wear a mask. The address for the graveyard is 1497 Caney Valley Loop, Surgoinsville, TN. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.