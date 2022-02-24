CHURCH HILL - Lowell Thomas Fairchild, age 83, of Church Hill, passed away on February 22, 2022 in Murfreesboro.
Lowell was born to John and Arthena Fairchild on August 20, 1938. He graduated from Rogersville High School and received his BS degree from Lincoln Memorial University and his MA degree from Union College. He was a longtime educator in the Hawkins County School System, serving most recently as Principal at Surgoinsville Middle School.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Susan Fairchild; parents, John and Arthena Fairchild; brothers, Joe, Ralph and Hugh Fairchild; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Rev.Warren Wattenbarger.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Rilla Fairchild; grandchildren, Ellen, Thomas (Hannah), and Joseph Fairchild; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Fairchild; sisters and brothers-in-law, Beatrice and William Winstead: Genevieve and Larry Stapleton; brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Laura Fairchild; sisters-in-law, Dorcas Fairchild and Marcella Fairchild; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Celebration Way Assisted Living of Shelbyville and Avalon Hospice of Murfreesboro.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 am in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Elaine Ruth officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 101, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129.
