KINGSPORT - Lowell Powell, 89, of Kingsport, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Born in Humboldt TN, he had resided in Kingsport TN for 50 years. Lowell served in the U.S. Army as a corporal during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and received his Master’s Degree from Vanderbilt University Peabody College. Lowell worked as a band director for 46 years before retiring in 1996 from Sullivan County School System. He received the teacher of the year award from Holston Middle School. He was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Lowell was a Martial Arts instructor and a member of Has-Beens and Charlie Goodwin Band. He was an avid pet lover, enjoyed camping. Lowell was a known for his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Louise Powell; brother, Gary Powell; son, Clay Powell.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Gail Powell, of the home; one daughter, Carla Spivey and husband Mike, Fall Branch; one son, Kendal Powell, Kingsport.
It was Lowell’s wishes to be cremated and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN 37664 and/or The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617.