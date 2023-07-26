CHURCH HILL – Lowell Oneal “Jot” Anderson, 80, flew heavenward bound to meet his Lord and Savior in Heaven on the wings of eagles Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023, at Ballad Health Holston Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was a native of Tennessee, living his entire life in Hawkins County. He attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill and was a member of the Koinonia Sunday School Class. He retired from Quebecor Printing Company in June 2005, after 39 years of service. He was an avid gardener, and he was the community Mr. Fix-It man. Besides his faith in God, his family was the next most important thing in his life.

