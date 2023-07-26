CHURCH HILL – Lowell Oneal “Jot” Anderson, 80, flew heavenward bound to meet his Lord and Savior in Heaven on the wings of eagles Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023, at Ballad Health Holston Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was a native of Tennessee, living his entire life in Hawkins County. He attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill and was a member of the Koinonia Sunday School Class. He retired from Quebecor Printing Company in June 2005, after 39 years of service. He was an avid gardener, and he was the community Mr. Fix-It man. Besides his faith in God, his family was the next most important thing in his life.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Christopher Starnes, and Martha Helen (Anderson) Anderson; five brothers, James Elmer, Andrew Jackson, William George, Carson Junior, and J C; six sisters, Virginia Ethel Atchley, Ada Pearl Blanche Bledsoe Giles, Mary Kate Holt Smalley, Normal Helen Browning, and Betty Lou Mitchell; and his loving father and mother-in-law, Marion Haskell, and Leatrice Genella (Carroll) Quarry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Anderson, of Church Hill; one daughter and son-in-law, April (Leslie) Allen of Greeneville; one son Adam Anderson of Church Hill; three grandchildren: Christopher Blake (Tonya) Anderson of Johnson City, Brandon (Madison) Anderson and William “Billy” Anderson of Church Hill; two great-grandchildren: Riley and Zara Anderson, Johnson City; one sister-in-law, Pauline Anderson, Church Hill; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Donna) Quarry of Decatur, Alabama and David Quarry, Bradford, Arkansas and special friends, Gale Fletcher, Larry Gibbons, Herman Lawson, Larry Larkins, Ed Rhoton, Larry Taylor, Shorty Ward and Larry Worley; he also leaves behind many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors who he loved so much.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be relatives and close friends, Adam Anderson, Blake Anderson, Gale Fletcher, Larry Gibbons, Larry Larkins, Ed Rhoton and Shorty Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be the Koinonia Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Church Hill.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ballad Health Holston Medical Group Emergency Room and our wonderful neighbors and friends for their kindness to Lowell and his family during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 202 East Main Boulevard, Church Hill, TN 37642; Of One Accord Ministry, 401 Richmond Street, Church Hill, TN 37642; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.