GATE CITY, VA - Lowell Kelly Ison, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, March 15, 2021 at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Kelly was born in Gate City, VA on June 20, 1934 to the late Charles Lee “Charlie” and Betty Jane “Janie” (Casteel) Ison.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, co-owner and operator of Miller and Ison Produce and a former Superintendent of the Scott County School Board.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Joan S. Ison; and sisters, Norma Ison McDavid and Carolyn Ison preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Bryan Kelly Ison and wife, Diane, Jamie Michelle Broadwater, and Ashley Renee Ison and fiance’, Chris Noel, John Price, Steve Price and wife, Renee, Debbie Price Jolly and husband, Mike, and Kim Price Burch and husband, Jim; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Delores Moore; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Barnes and Dr. Brandon Waters officiating. Israel and Whitney Crawford will provide the music. Military rites will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3. Kingsport, TN and and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
A second memorial service will be conducted in Urbana, Virginia on June 20, 2021, his “happy place on the river”.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hope House of Scott County, P.O. Box 1992, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of NOVA Health and Rehab, and CARIS Hospice for all their love and care of Kelly.
