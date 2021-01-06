Nickelsville, VA - Lowell H. Broadwater, 91, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Nickelsville Cemetery.
Immediate family is asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Nickelsville Cemetery fund.
An online guest register is available for the Broadwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lowell H. Broadwater.