NICKLESVILLE, VA - Lowell H. Broadwater, 91, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on July 17, 1929 to the late Robert and Etta Hilton Broadwater.
In addition to his parents, an infant son, Kevin Broadwater; brothers, Kenneth, Garland and Arthur Broadwater; sisters, Reba Castle, Marie Grigsby and Angeline Smith preceded him in death.
Lowell was a veteran of WWII, he served in the Japanese Occupation, the China Service and was on a Navy carrier. He was on Korea-Vietnam river boats, spent 14 years on destroyers and trained recruits for various schools.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Broadwater; sons, Michael, and Kerry Broadwater; daughter, Tanya Dingus and husband, Doug, granddaughter, Brandy Dingus Hensley and husband, Bill; two great grandsons, Kade and Kellen Hensley.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Nickelsville Cemetery.
Immediate family is asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Nickelsville Cemetery fund.
An online guest register is available for the Broadwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lowell H. Broadwater.