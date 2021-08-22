SURGOINSVILLE - Lowell Allen Walters, age 71, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather, who was admired as the patriarch of his family. His passing will leave a void in the lives of those he loved and who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Inez Walters; infant sister, Rhonda Walters; and 2 brothers, Rudy Walters and Emory Walters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Fredda Walters; 2 sons, Jeff Walters and wife, Lisa, and Joseph Walters; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Walters and Caleb Walters; brother, Glenn Walters and wife, Paula; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Walters Family Cemetery located on Stanley Valley Rd. in Surgoinsville, with Pastor Johnny Carr officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the family.