Loverl Long, 91, passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021, of natural causes at HVCH.
Memorial contributions may be made to: North Fork Cemetery Fund, C/O Myrlie Cradic, 407 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill, TN 37642.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday (1/15/21) at North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews; Enos McLain, Tim Cradic, Jeff Smith, Mike Smith, Larry Moore, & Judd Moore. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.