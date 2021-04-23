KINGSPORT - Lourena “Rena” Bolas, 70, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully to with the Lord Friday, April 23, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in Dungannon, VA, on September 1, 1950, a daughter of Guy and Helen McConnell, she has resided in this area during her adult life. Rena graduated from Dungannon High School in 1968. She married Jerome Bolas on October 12, 1985, in Sopchoppy, FL. Rena retired from Quebecor in 2002 following 34 years of service. She was a Christian and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, stepmother, step grandmother, sister, and friend who loved camping, gardening, animals, interior decorating, and the beach.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ER staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cora Beasenburg and Margaret Collins; brother, Everette McConnell; and stepdaughter, Michele Bolas.
Rena is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerome Bolas; stepdaughter, Kim Bailey and husband Philip of Kingsport; stepson, Chris Bolas of Kingsport; three step-grandchildren, Christian Bailey, Kelsey Bailey, and Lennox Worley; sister, Mary Belle Williams and husband Arthur of Gate City; brother, Bill McConnell and wife Peggy of Gate City; several nieces and nephews; and three dogs, Rocco, Ellie, and Bandit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petworks, Inc., 3101 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660.