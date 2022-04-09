KINGSPORT - Louise White Clark, age 91, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Wexford House of Kingsport. She was born February 26, 1931 Bristol, VA, and was the daughter of the late Vollie White, Sr. and Mary Ella Wright White. She was a former employee of Raytheon, and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Robert “Bob” Clark; sister, Nancy Privett; brother, Gayle White; very special sister-in-law, Millie Clark; very special friend and neighbor, Barbara Hughes; many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. The burial will be 2:00 pm, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wexford House for their loving care and support.
The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 4PWTAN
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.