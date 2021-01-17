KINGSPORT - Louise Thurman Goins, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021
Due to Covid-19 and for the family’s safety, there will be a drop in visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will not be present.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating. The services will be livestreamed. You may visit her obituary on our website to view the service.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Dr, Kingsport, TN 37664.