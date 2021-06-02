KINGSPORT - Louise Slaughter Banyas, age 82, was born in Kingsport May 31, 1939. She died May 31, 2021, on her birthday, after a lingering illness, surrounded by family. Louise graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1957. After being crowned as the 4th Miss Kingsport, she entered East Tennessee University where she met her future husband, Michael Banyas. Louise was the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Perry Slaughter. She had two brothers, O.D. “Skip” Slaughter and Paul Donald Slaughter, both of whom preceded her in death.
A wonderful wife and Mother, Louise and Mick had five children. They suffered the loss of their son, Bobby, age 3, while Mick was an Army Captain, stationed in Erlangen, Germany. After returning to the United States with their daughter, Mickie Lou, their 3rd child, Terry Lee, was born in Johnson City, but also died in early childhood. In addition to these three children, they welcomed the births of sons Brad and Jim.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Mickie Lou Banyas; Son, Jimmy Banyas; Son, Brad Banyas and wife, Brandy; and grandchildren: Connor, Madeline, Cason and Michael Banyas. She was a wonderful grandmother and loved her grandchildren so much. She is also survived by two Sisters-in Law, Dottie Slaughter and Carolyn Slaughter, and by cousins Brenda Neas, Tom Slaughter, Joe Slaughter, Peggy Whitehead and many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the funeral home, when all who loved Louise will be able to attend.
Louise will be laid to rest beside her husband following the funeral service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to W.O.M.E.N., 417 Welshwood Drive, Suite 303, Nashville, TN 37211, a non-profit serving women in need. W.O.M.E.N. helped Louise with meals and personal care in her last weeks, providing extraordinary support in her time of need.
Online condolences may be made to the Banyas family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Banyas family.