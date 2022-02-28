Louise Shirley Owens, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Louise was born in Grundy County, VA to the late Arthur Stiltner and Hazel Brobeck.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. A funeral service to honor Louise will be held at 1:00 pm in the church chapel with Pastor Rick Meade officiating. Music will be provided by Tommy Shuler and Kevin Odom. A graveside committal will be held following the funeral at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Dustin Owens, Heath Owens, Bradley Owens, Dwain Hensley, Mike Jones, and Kevin Odom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or to the local Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center at 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.
