Louise Shirley Owens, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Louise was born in Grundy County, VA to the late Arthur Stiltner and Hazel Brobeck.
Louise truly had a servant's heart. She was married in her “home church” Lynn Garden Baptist Church where she was a member for over 60 years. She was a long-time member of the choir and her voice will be greatly missed. Louise’s way of serving in the ministry was through cooking. She loved to cook for members of the church when there was a passing and was actively involved in the food ministry for the sick. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School where she was a proud member of the DB band and was a majorette. She continued through the years being an avid supporter of her beloved school. Louise loved children and was a teacher’s aide at Gravely Elementary for 25 years. She was also well known for her abilities in pulling teeth and all of the children with loose teeth would seek her to have them pulled. Louise loved her children and most especially her grandchildren who were truly the apples of her eye. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brothers; Harry and Lawrence Stiltner, father-in-law; Ed Owens, mother-in-law; Mae Owens; and sister-in-law; Barbara Simpson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years; Gerald Owens, sons; Jeff (Trish) Owens and Kevin (Sabrina) Owens; grandchildren; Dustin (Amanda) Owens, Heath (Haley) Owens, Joshua Owens, Rebekah Owens, and Bradley Owens; and her sister-in-law, Gail Stiltner.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. A funeral service to honor Louise will be held at 1:00 pm in the church chapel with Pastor Rick Meade officiating. Music will be provided by Tommy Shuler and Kevin Odom. A graveside committal will be held following the funeral at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Dustin Owens, Heath Owens, Bradley Owens, Dwain Hensley, Mike Jones, and Kevin Odom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or to the local Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center at 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.
