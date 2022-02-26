KINGSPORT - Louise Shirley Owens, 85 of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
