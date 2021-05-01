January 28, 1926 – April 28, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Louise Montgomery Carmack of Hendersonville, Tennessee on April 28, 2021 at the age of 95 years.
She was born in Washington County, Tennessee on January 28, 1926. She was the only child of John and Bess Crookshanks, who proceeded her in death along with her grandson, John Montgomery Carmack.
Louise received her early education at Mountain View School and Jonesboro High School. At age 16, she entered East Tennessee State College in Johnson City, Tennessee and graduated with teaching degrees in music, history, economics and geography.
She taught in Knoxville city schools, Washington County, Sullivan County and Kingsport city schools, where she retired after 37 years of teaching.
She was a Presbyterian and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She spent her remaining life researching her family’s genealogy, gardening, sewing and traveling. She was an avid reader and never stopped learning. In 1991, she left Kingsport and moved to Hendersonville, TN to be near her only child, Dr. James Carmack.
Louise will be lovingly remembered by her son, James (Judy) and her grandchildren Jaime (Tim) and Joseph (Jamie). She is also survived by her cherished great grandchildren, Anson Drown, Asher Drown, Quincy Drown, Sutton Carmack, Camden Carmack and Tanner Drown.
There are no services scheduled for Mrs. Carmack.
You may offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com
Services have been entrusted to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hendersonville. 615-822-4442.