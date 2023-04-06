GRAY – Louise Miller Mann, 68 of Gray, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by her family. Louise was born on April 5, 1954 at Bristol Memorial Hospital in Bristol, TN and grew up on the family farm in Blountville, TN. She graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 1972, the University of Tennessee in 1976 with her B.S. in Home Economics and Kansas State University in 1980 with a M.S. in Foods and Nutrition. Louise’s career was in the sensory evaluation field, where she assisted companies in the consumer products industry by developing tests and panels to help to improve their products. Some career highlights include being featured on Good Morning America and in Parade Magazine for her expertise. Louise was a resident of Verona, NJ from 1986 until 2008, the town in which she chose to raise her family. She had a lifelong passion for gardening, baking, ballet and was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Francis (Latture) Miller; brothers Ryland and Bob Miller; sisters-in-law, Lois and Doris Miller.
Louise is survived by her son, James Allan Mann; brothers, John Miller, Jr. (Linda), Dave Miller, Charles Miller (Brenda), Howard “Butch” Miller (Debbie) and Carl “Pete” Miller (Sharon); sister-in-law, Frances Miller; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Louise will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Rd., Blountville, TN 37617. Pastor Brian Alderman will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.