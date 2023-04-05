Louise Miller Mann Apr 5, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAY - Louise Miller Mann, 68, of Gray, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by her family. Arrangements and survivors may be viewed by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Mann family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you