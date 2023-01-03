Louise McConnell Breeding, 93, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a period of declining health due to vascular dementia.
Born in the Midway community of Scott County, Virginia, to Victor L. McConnell and Rosa M.
Salyer on December 1, 1929. Her parents preceded her in death along with her brothers,
Edward H. McConnell, Earl L. McConnell and Robert F. McConnell, and sisters, Mary King, Ruth McConnell and Velvia "Vickie" Lane. Her loving husband, Dewey Breeding, passed away January 26, 2021, after 72 years of marriage.
Louise was a member of the Gate City Homemaker Extension Club for several years and enjoyed quilting and crafting- She made many beautiful quilts, soft sculpture dolls, old fashioned Santas and angels. She loved flowers and was seen often working in her yard when her health allowed. A caregiver at heart, Louise was always available to help family and friends whenever there was a need.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathryn Breeding Taylor and husband, Dan, of Richmond, Virginia and Connie Breeding Adkins and her husband, Steve, of Gate City, Virginia; two granddaughters, Caitie Adkins Cox and husband, Kevin, and Samantha Louise Culbertson and husband, David, of Gate City, Virginia, one grandson, Jackson Taylor of Henrico, Virginia; two great granddaughters, Eliza Marie Cox and Maisie Louise Cox of Gate City, Virginia.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Preston Place Il for their excellent care and loving kindness shown to our Mom.
A time of visitation will be held at Gate City Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 11 - 11:30 am. Graveside service and burial will take place immediately following visitation at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia with Rev. Justin Smith officiating.
If you would like to remember Louise, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; or to the charity of your choice.
An online guest register is available for the Breeding family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Louise M. Breeding.
