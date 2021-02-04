KINGSPORT - Louise Gwendolyn “Gwen” Doran, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Edward and Anna (Jones) Pearson.
Gwen was a devout Christian and her family was her whole world and heart. She was a Kingsport resident most of her life. Gwen graduated from Lynn View High School in 1952.
In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by her son, Brian Doran; two brothers, Elmo and Kenneth Pearson.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 69 years, James Doran; son, Dennis Doran (Beth); three daughters, Tina Gibson (Barney), Alicia Doran, Nancy Doran; eight grandchildren, Jamie Dove (Elise Clair), Whitney Dunn (Chris), Robbie Young, Jimmy Gibson (Allison), Andrew Doran (Haley), Dr. Aaron Doran (Erin), Alexandra Doran (Marty Stern), Evan Doran; six great-grandchildren, Kaydence Gibson, Ava Dunn, Conner, Copper, and Cate Doran, Quinton Doran; sister, Jackie Pearson; daughter-in-law, Susan Haynie Doran.
Due to COVID-19 the Doran family will honor Gwen’s life with a private family Funeral Service. Committal and Interment will take place in The Garden of The Well in East Lawn Memorial Park. Robbie Young, Jimmy Gibson, Andrew Doran, Dr. Aaron Doran, Evan Doran, and Chris Dunn will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be James Doran, Dennis Doran, Barney Gibson, Wayne Doran, Jamie Dove, Alexandra Doran, and Marty Stern.
In lieu of flowers the Doran family has requested donations be made in Gwen’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
