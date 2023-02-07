KINGSPORT – Louise "Faye" Tunnell, 80, went to her heavenly home on February 5, 2023, at Preston Place II with her family by her side.
Faye was born in Hawkins County, TN on September 6, 1942, to Roy E. and Beuna Hensley Adams. She worked at General Shale in Kingsport as the Production Coordinator and retired after nearly 40 years of service. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society of Kingsport. She was named Queen Bee three times and won several other titles during her time with the Red Hatters. God designed Faye to be a small frame person. Then he placed a big caring, loving heart to fill that little body. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Tunnel; and one brother, W.C. Adams.
Faye is survived by her brother, Ray Adams (Priscilla); nephew, Chad Adams (Lisa); niece, LeAnn Fleenor (Bryan); great nephews, Cory and Dylan Fleenor; as well as several cousins, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating. A graveside service will follow at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor James Adams officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.