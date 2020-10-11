CHURCH HILL - Louise Elizabeth Smith Christian, 76, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 following an extended illness.Visiting hours will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral Services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Anderson and Rev. Fred Holcomb officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, October 12 at 1:00 PM at the Christian’s Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers are Seth Christian, Cody Christian, Zack Christian, Tim Christian, Jacob Ward, Dustin Arnold, Rodney McMurray, and Franklin Dobbs. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Ward.
To leave an online message for the Christian Family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Christian family.