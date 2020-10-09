CHURCH HILL - Louise Elizabeth Smith Christian, 76, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 following an extended illness.
A lifelong native of Hawkins County, Louise was born on July 10, 1944 to the late Carter and Dorothy H. Smith. She worked at the Kingsport Press for nearly 20 years before retiring from Cooper Standard Automotive. Louise was a member of Christian’s Bend Freewill Baptist Church and attended Liberty Baptist Church later in life.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in her passing by a son, Nathan Christian, daughter-in-law, Donna Christian, and sister, Ada McMurray.
Louise is survived by 3 sons, Paul (Lorrie) Christian of Surgoinsville, TN; Richard Christian (Jane) of Rogersville, TN; and Greg (Kristy) Christian of Church Hill, TN; Eight Grandchildren, Ashley Christian, Cody Christian, Seth Christian, Kevin Christian, Hope Christian, Jessica Christian, Alex Bates, and Zack Christian; 10 Great-Grandchildren; two great grandchildren who she raised as her own, Ashtyn Welshimer and Alyssa Simpson; two sisters, Wanda (James) Gray and Shelia (Kevin) Long, two brothers Ronnie Smith and Richard (Margaret) Smith all of Church Hill; Special Friend, Effie Moore, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Visiting hours will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral Services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Anderson and Rev. Fred Holcomb officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, October 12 at 1:00 PM at the Christian’s Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers are Seth Christian, Cody Christian, Zack Christian, Tim Christian, Jacob Ward, Dustin Arnold, Rodney McMurray, and Franklin Dobbs. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Ward.
A special thanks to Jane Kiser and Danielle Christian, Ballad Health Hospice for all the love and care provided to our mom.
To leave an online message for the Christian Family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Christian family.