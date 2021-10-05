BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret Louise Davis, 70, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home.
Louise was born in Norton, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a LPN at several local hospitals. She owned a crafts shop in East Stone Gap, Va. during the 1980’s. Louise was a Christian. She loved and was dedicated to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Echol “Eck” Davis; her parents, James and Margaret (McFall) Morelock; and two sisters, Nancy Wharton and Jeanette Ellethorp.
Surviving are her son, James R. “J. D.” Davis and wife, Melinda, of Duffield, Va.; sister, Betty Ayers, Big Stone Gap; brothers, Tommy Morelock, Big Stone Gap, James Morelock, Atlanta, Ga. and Carlos Morelock, Orlando, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00pm on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Hagan Davis officiating.
Entombment services will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
