Louise Bush Tankersley, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 3, at her home with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tankersley; daughter, Amy Tankersley Hamilton; also, by her parents, Lillian and William Bush; and brother, Gene Bush.
Lou is survived by her brother, Mickey Bush (Gay); sisters, Pam Alexander (Terry), Debbie Pridemore (Wally); several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; in laws, Phyllis Inman and Tommy Tankersley; friends and special friends, Sharon and Hunter Perkins, and Charlie and Tammy Thompson; and her dog, Finn.
Lou worked at Eastman for 30 plus years and retired in 1999; then at White's Floral and Bushes Produce for several years. She had a reputation of being a hard worker, a generous and caring person. She will be missed by so many.
The family thanks Smoky Mountain Hospice for their wonderful care of Lou.
Per Lou's request, there will be a Graveside Service held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1 pm in East Lawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Tankersley family has requested donations be made in Lou's honor to Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664 or Smoky Mountain Hospice 106 Ferrell Ave # 1, Kingsport, TN 37663; or to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Tankersley family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of services. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664 | (423) 288-2081