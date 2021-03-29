Louis K. Shelton Mar 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Louis K. Shelton, 64, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Louis K. Shelton Hill Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.