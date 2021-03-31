KINGSPORT - Louis K. “Louie” Shelton, 64, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick and Pastor Joe Shelton II officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Jack Patrick, Tim Bowers, Randy Sprinkle, Matt Ainsworth, John Perdue III and Joe Shelton III. Honorary pallbearer, Darrell Shoemaker.
The family requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Point Fellowship building fund, PO box 6629, Kingsport, TN 37663 or online at www.gpfkingsport.org
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Louis K. Shelton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation services.