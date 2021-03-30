KINGSPORT - Louis K. “Louie” Shelton, 64, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home. He was born November 8, 1956, in Kingsport.
He dedicated the last 45 years to a career at Eastman and was also a well-respected realtor with Century 21 legacy for almost 20 years.
Louie was a loving and caring son, father, papaw, brother and friend who loved Jesus with all his heart. He never met a stranger. His joy and kindness were contagious. He had the gift of gab, could put anybody at ease, and no matter how little time you spent with him he made you feel like you had known him for years. He spent his life serving God and serving others. Always putting himself last. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. The resounding theme of stories and memories people share about Louie is how they knew they could call on him for anything and count on him to stop what he was doing and pray for them, or just lend a listening ear without fear of judgement.
He was a 1974 graduate of Ketron High School where he was a standout football player and held many records. He took great pride in being able to continue playing football for a year at the University of Tennessee before a career ending knee injury. His love for Tennessee sports didn’t stop there. When it was football time in Tennessee Louie could be found in Neyland Stadium, section Z15 row 48 seat 1 which has been his seat for over 40 years.
If you ever met Louie, you knew his girls and his grandkids were his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to be present for them no matter the event or occasion, big or small. Louie loved living in Kingsport and was so proud of his hometown. Much of his life was spent in Bloomingdale, not only growing up there, but building his house on “The Hill” surrounded by close family members. In the last decade he moved to the heart of the city where he enjoyed being in the center of town and always talked about making his home a “showplace”, always working in the yard and on home improvement projects. There was nothing he couldn’t fix with some extension cords, duct tape or bungee cords.
In his free time, he loved listening to bluegrass music, and in recent years spending his Friday nights on Broad Street for the summer concert series. But in the fall his Friday nights were spent in J. Fred Johnson watching his granddaughter, “Rea Rea”, perform with the DB color guard. He was an avid fan of the Andy Griffith Show, Wheel of Fortune and Price is Right. His favorite past times were spent on family beach trips in Panama City (where he could always be spotted by his infamous pink PCB hat) and coaching sports when his girls were younger.
Out of all the good things you could say about Louie the most important was his faith in Christ. He could be found every Sunday saving his family seats and showing off “Little Louie” at Grace Point Fellowship in Kingsport where he attended church.
Our dad was a man of many words, so we felt it only fitting his obituary be the same. Dad, there will never be enough good things to say about you, but you’ve finished your race, and you can rest now (unless you find some projects to work on in Heaven). I’m sure you’ve heard the words “well done my good and faithful servant”. We’ll miss you every day until we see you again. But we’ve got it from here, and only hope we can make you proud.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jordan Kelly Shelton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Joe and Louise Shelton, SR.; children, Jennifer Ainsworth (Matt), Jessi Shelton, and Kelly Perdue (John); grandchildren, Reagan Doner, Waylon Ainsworth, Wilder “Little Louie” Ainsworth; sister, Sharon Gragg (Mark); brother, Joe Shelton II (Jodi); girlfriend, Stephanie Evans; lifelong and best friend, Jack Patrick; Several nieces, nephews, great aunts and uncle, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick and Pastor Joe Shelton II officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Jack Patrick, Tim Bowers, Randy Sprinkle, Matt Ainsworth, John Perdue III and Joe Shelton III. Honorary pallbearer, Darrell Shoemaker.
The family requests those attending the visitation and service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Point Fellowship building fund, PO box 6629, Kingsport, TN 37663 or online at www.gpfkingsport.org
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Louis K. Shelton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation services.