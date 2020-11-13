CHURCH HILL - Louis Daniel Hill Sr., 70, of Church Hill, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Louis was born in Mabe, VA graduated from Rye Cove High School and earned a management degree from Steed College. He earned a certificate of apprenticeship with Eastman where he began a long distinguished career of 36 years. He served in the army in the 82nd
Airborne Division and received an accommodation medal for E-5 Leadership. He also earned a certificate of Operation for Tow Missile Repair Systems. He earned the following medals: National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Sharpshooter M-16. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Association, Life Member of Vietnam Veteran’s Association, and was an active member of American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard.
He attended Indian Ridge Baptist Church. He was a Gospel singer that loved to play the guitar and sing. He performed in many gospel groups in various churches around the Tennessee and Virginia regions.
Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Lovely Hill and father, Charles Radford Hill; brother, J.P. Hill; sister, Ella Mae Hill.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Regina Hill; two sons, Louis Hill Jr. and his wife Sabra and Jody Hill and his wife Emily; two brothers, Bill Hill and Nellie and Charles Jr. Hill, three sisters, Patsy Jean Carter, Sarah Betty and her husband Junior Sturgill and Rosa Lee Hill; five grandchildren, Katlynd Fite, Piper Fite, Lukas Hill, Lillie Hill and Jayse Hill; step-grandchild, Chloe Arellano and her husband Ashton Arellano; two step-great grandsons, Greyson and Antonio Arellano. Special people that loved him, Betty and Aaron Fite, Tamara Lamb; several nieces and nephews, along with many former fellow co-workers and military friends.
The family would like to thank Ballad Health for all of their help and a special thanks to Kristy, his nurse in the ICU, for the kindness and caring she showed our family during this trying time.
The family of Louis Daniel Hill, Sr. will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ron Grimes officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Monday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Monday.
